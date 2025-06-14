Glenn Jacobs posts photo with President Trump, James Ellsworth with Matt Riddle, Jacy Jayne note

Jun 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Glenn Jacobs via X:

– Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne revealed that she’s still not undergone a second surgery to fix her septum after breaking her nose in three places in April 2024 and currently can’t breathe out of her nose at all.

(source: WWE – Die Woche)

– James Ellsworth with Matt Riddle:

