Glenn Jacobs posts photo with President Trump, James Ellsworth with Matt Riddle, Jacy Jayne note
– Glenn Jacobs via X:
Happy birthday to @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/QG3Fi8uK2p
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) June 14, 2025
– Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne revealed that she’s still not undergone a second surgery to fix her septum after breaking her nose in three places in April 2024 and currently can’t breathe out of her nose at all.
(source: WWE – Die Woche)
– James Ellsworth with Matt Riddle:
Tucking in the stomach to try to look like this bro ..#SmackDown #wwe #tvlegends . pic.twitter.com/tmEfDemS3d
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 14, 2025
