Four more advance in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments semi finals are almost complete, with four advancing last night on Smackdown.

In the King of the Ring, Randy Orton advanced in a match which also had Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, and Aleister Black while Cody Rhodes beat Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest in the main event to punch his semi final ticket.

Randy Orton now takes on Sami Zayn next Friday and Cody Rhodes will face the winner of Bronson Reed vs Rusev vs Sheamus vs Jey Uso which will take place on Monday.

The Queen of the Ring saw Jade Cargill move on after beating Michin, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven and then Alexa Bliss also secured her spot after a win over Alba Fyre, Charlotte Flair, and Candice LeRae.

Cargill goes on to battle Roxanne Perez in the semi final and Alexa Bliss faces the winner of Raquel Rodriguez vs Ivy Nile vs Stephanie Vaquer vs Asuka which takes place on Monday.