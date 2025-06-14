Bryan Danielson on his conflicted feelings about Vince McMahon
Bryan Danielson shared his conflicted feelings about Vince McMahon, shaped by both personal and professional experiences. He avoided giving too much detail, citing sensitive family matters, including his mother-in-law’s involvement: “There is too much… click-baity headlines… also, too many family things… I also have a very complicated thought process when it comes (to Vince).”
Danielson acknowledged both good and bad sides to Vince as a boss:
“As a boss, he has his good parts and bad parts. That’s everybody… I have a hard time with the whole concept of Vince McMahon.”
He separated McMahon’s role in his career from who he was personally backstage:
“There’s the idea of ‘career’ and what he did for my career… When I’m looking at Vince McMahon, the human being… when my dad passed away, [he] gave me the best hug I had ever gotten.”
Danielson noted he never chased titles, but appreciated doing what he loved: “Being a World Champion was never this thing I aspired to… There is his treatment of me as an employee, but there was his treatment of me as a human being.”
Source: MJ In The Midday