WWE SmackDown is back tonight from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. live at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Scheduled for the show are appearances by John Cena, Jacob Fatu, and Naomi. In-ring action includes Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae in a Queen of the Ring bout. In King of the Ring action will be Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, June 13, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 6/13/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always, and then we shoot inside Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY., where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. We see Jacob Fatu, Naomi and others arriving to the building and walking backstage.

John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight & Ron Killings Kick Things Off

As we settle back inside the arena after a video announcing matches for the King and Queen of the Ring tonight, and a recap of the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event, the unmistakable theme for John Cena hits. Out comes the Undisputed WWE Champion to kick off the show.

He settles inside the ring and tells the people in the back to cut his music. Loud chants of “Let’s go Cena, Cena sucks” rings around the arena as he points to the ring announcer Mark Nash. Nash then introduces him again the correct way.

Nash says, “The greatest of all time, the never seen 17, gracing Lexington with his presence one last time. He is the last real champion, John Cena!” Cena then begins by saying “Wrestling’s mount Rushmore is John Cena, John Cena, John Cena, John Cena.”

He says there have been great wrestlers, great talkers but no one in the past, present or future is even comparable to him. Cena says the reason he will always out maneuver is because he is smarter. Cena says “you can’t see me, you all want to be me.”

He says he is always a thousand steps ahead of everyone because they are all worried about right here and right now while he won right now a year ago. He says he started scouting his opponents last year. He entered the Rumble, he went to the Elimination Chamber.

He knew Punk and Rollins would burn down and that Cody’s focus was on someone else. He shocked the world, used Cody’s obsession of being loved by everyone to be the new champion. He used Orton’s 25 year rivalry and he even put R-Truth in the main event. Everyone cared and took the bait.

While they used their time to save R-Truth, he sided with Logan Paul and sized up his next opponent in CM Punk. Cena says Punk is backed into a corner. The fans chant “CM Punk”. Cena says if CM Punk really wants to take the title, he has to admit to himself that he is a hypocrite.

And he does not have to worry about Mr. Money in the Bank because Seth will never cash in on him holding the title. Seth wants Cena to leave with the title because when he cashed in, he will be their only Champion. Cena asks them if they get it now, he is the greatest of all time for a reason.

Cena then says while they have been busy creating fake stories to see if he sold his soul, he used math in his favor. He wins matches before they even start. In 25 years, he has cracked every code and he doesn’t need their appreciation, they will realize how good he is three years after he leaves.

He continues, claiming this is the greatest moment of their life and for Cena, the fans are just a mathematical equation and the math says there will never be anyone worthy enough to hold the right to hold his title again. Cody Rhodes’ music hits and out he comes.

“The American Nightmare” gets in the ring and fans sing his name. Rhodes tells Cena that he is smart. Cody says Cena is not just smart, he is a genius. It is unfortunate that everything Cena said has come to fruition. But here he is with this 25 year master plan but there is this variable.

Cody asks him why he didn’t include this Saturday, when he was looking at the lights and Cody pinned him. Cody says he is not part of Cena’s plan. He calls Cena “John Rushmore” and asks him where that leaves them. Randy Orton’s music hits and out he comes to the ring.

Orton says everyone saw he had Cena beaten in the ring. Orton says he has to do what it takes, no matter who he has to go through to get number 15. Orton says he loves Cody like a brother but if he has to take him down to get to Cena, he will not hesitate to do that. LA Knight’s music hits and out he comes.

He asks for his music to be cut and says “Let me talk to ya”. He says all we long, he heard the world say they want LA Knight. He knows what the fans want, he knows what the three guys in the ring don’t want and that is him walking down to the ring.

LA Knight says he is looking at the WWE establishment, he knows that. He is the sore thumb standing out there and he likes it that way. He tells Cena that Cena has this master plan of his but he knows that his plans didn’t include him.

“The Mega Star” continues and says King of the Ring is right around the corner and he has a shot at all of them to take what is his. And he has to drop a viper, a nightmare and “if he has to drop a ‘genius,’ balding b*tch John Cena to be WWE Champion,” he will.

Cena scrunches his face up at that line and immediately storms out of the ring, doing the “ahh forget you” wave back to the ring as he heads up the ramp. As he gets to the top of the ramp, he turns around, and out of nowhere, Ron Killings runs up and attacks him from behind. Security breaks it up as we head to a break.

WWE King Of The Ring Tournament

Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes

When the show returns, we see Cena flipping out as he talks to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage. Back inside the arena, we see that Randy Orton and LA Knight are still in the ring. The theme for Carmelo Hayes hits, and out he comes. Aleister Black makes his entrance next.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this fatal-four-way showdown in the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament. Black and Hayes exchange right hands with LA Knight and Randy Orton watching them. Black throws Hayes to the outside as Orton and LA Knight begin fighting.

Hayes and Black get back in the ring and LA Knight clothesline’s Hayes to the outside. Black with a springboard moon sault off the second rope onto Hayes on the outside of the ring. In the ring, LA Knight goes for the BFT, Orton blacks it and goes for the RKO but LA Knight blocks it.

Black goes for Black Mass but Orton stops it. When the show returns, LA Knight stomps on Orton in the ring. He turns around and Hayes with a super kick. Black throws Hayes to the ropes and Hayes with a springboard crossbody and Black falls to the outside of the ring.

Hayes with a splash over the top rope and LA Knight with a baseball slide onto Hayes. LA Knight slams Hayes head first onto the announce table. Orton comes from behind, goes for a back drop on LA Knight but LA Knight lands on his feet.

Black goes for a right hand, Orton ducks and he slams Black onto the announce desk. LA Knight pushes Orton into the ring apron and he throws Hayes back into the ring. LA Knight places Hayes on the top rope and hits him with a right hand.

Both men with right hands and LA Knight on the second rope, Hayes pushes him down, in comes Orton. He hits Hayes with right hands and climbs the second rope. Hayes pushes him down. In comes Black who kicks Hayes in the face. Black throws Orton to the outside and Orton drags Black to the outside.

He grabs Black but Black reverses it, throwing Orton into the ring post. Hayes with a frog splash onto LA Knight. He goes for the cover but Black breaks it up. Back from commercial, Black with a big boot onto Orton. Hayes to the ropes but Black with punches and kicks.

He goes for the cover on Hayes but Hayes kicks out. Orton with clotheslines onto Black followed by a snap slam onto Black. In comes LA Knight and Orton with a snap slam on him and one on Hayes. Orton throws Hayes onto the ring apron. He grabs Hayes and he grabs Black.

Orton pulls them in for the DDT but LA Knight with a neck breaker from behind. He goes for the cover but Orton kicks out. LA Knight and Hayes double team Orton and LA Knight with BFT on Black. He goes for the cover but Hayes breaks it up.

LA Knight gets to his feet and slams Hayes down. LA Knight gets on the second rope but out comes Bronson Reed who pulls LA Knight down. LA Knight gets up and Bron Breakker with a spear onto LA Knight. Hayes smiles and gets on the top rope.

From there, he jumps and Orton with a mid air RKO on Hayes who falls onto LA Knight. Orton goes for the cover on LA Knight and gets the pin. With the victory, Orton advances in the King of the Ring tournament. It is announced that Orton vs. Sami Zayn in the King of the Ring semifinals will take place next week on SmackDown.

Winner and ADVANCING in King of the Ring: Randy Orton

Solo Sikoa Fives Jacob Fatu An Ultimatum For Next Week

Backstage, we see “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu. The WWE United States Champion says he’s coming live. Inside the arena, his music hits and the camera follows him as he makes his way through the curtain and down to the ring for the next segment of the show.

Fatu tells the fans to keep it one hundred. He says just because you’re family, it does not mean you can go behind their back and try to snake them. Just because they both come from the same bloodline, does not mean he can take all of the credit for his hard work.

Solo said that Fatu would be nothing without him. Fatu says this is exactly why he had to remind Solo at Money in the Bank when you don’t get in where you fit in. And now it is him against the world because he is all gas with no brakes. We see Solo clapping in the back on the big screen.

Sikoa has JC Mateo behind him. He asks Fatu if he got everything off his chest. He can forgive him at Money in the Bank. A year ago, when he went to Sacramento to see him, Fatu was doing nothing and was nothing. No one wanted him around, he brought him around.

He made him a superstar, he made him Champion. Solo gets angry and says it was all because of him. Next week, he will be in the middle of the ring with open arms, willing to take Fatu back. But he needs to hear four words from him. “I love you Solo”.

He tells Fatu that he brought him into this world and he will take him out. “Yadda know what I mean?” he says to wrap up his promo, mocking Jacob’s line. Fatu is shown live in the ring looking angry at what he just heard. He storms out of the ring and to the back.

Nick Aldis Backstage With Secret Hervice & Zelina Vega

We shoot backstage from there, where we see SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis standing by in his office with The Secret Hervice duo of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. Niven opens a Face Time with Chelsea Green who is in a pool and she tells Aldis she won’t be there.

Green tells Aldis he’ll have to postpone the scheduled Queen of the Ring match she is advertised for tonight. Aldis disagees. He says Alba Fyre will take her spot. Chelsea says she doesn’t authorize that and Aldis says he doesn’t care, because he does. He tells Fyre to go get ready.

The Secret Hervice storm off angrily and in just as worked up comes WWE United States Champion Zelina Vega. She tells Aldis she wants Giulia. Aldis tells her that Giulia is not there. Vega says she is the United States Champion and next week, she will confront her face to face.

WWE Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Piper Niven vs. Alba Fyre vs. Michin vs. Nia Jax

Inside the arena, Jade Cargill’s theme hits and out she comes for the next match of the evening. The Secret Hervice duo make their way to the ring next, where Piper Niven will be in action in this one. We head to a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, after Triple H’s Allegiant Stadium rooftop announcement for WrestleMania 42 next year in Las Vegas airs, we return inside Rupp Arena, where we see Michin finishing up her ring entrance, in progress. Nia Jax’s theme hits and out she comes.

The bell sounds and this four-way WWE Queen of the Ring tournament tilt is officially off-and-running. After some early back-and-forth action, things spill out to the floor. Michin gets on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes and hits a springboard moonsault onto the bodies on the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this high stakes Queen of the Ring bout continues.