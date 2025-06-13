WWE forming a new tag team, Konosuke Takeshita enters G1 Climax 35, Shaw vs. Blackheart

Jun 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Wrestling Observer Reports that Konosuke Takeshita will be absent from AEW from July 18th until August 17th as he’s planned for G1 Climax 35.

– WWE is planning to launch a new women’s tag team on television that being Natalya and Maxxine Dupri, under the name The Dungeon Dolls.

(source: @WrestleVotes)

– Maple Leaf Wrestling has announced Giesele Shaw vs. Shotzi Blackheart:

