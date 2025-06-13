WWE forming a new tag team, Konosuke Takeshita enters G1 Climax 35, Shaw vs. Blackheart

– The Wrestling Observer Reports that Konosuke Takeshita will be absent from AEW from July 18th until August 17th as he’s planned for G1 Climax 35.

– WWE is planning to launch a new women’s tag team on television that being Natalya and Maxxine Dupri, under the name The Dungeon Dolls.

(source: @WrestleVotes)

– Maple Leaf Wrestling has announced Giesele Shaw vs. Shotzi Blackheart:

IT'S OFFICIAL! @GiseleShaw08 will be defending her MLP Women's Canadian Championship against @ShotziWWE Blackheart in Montreal at #MLPResurrection on July 5! Gisele has faced many opponents in her career, but has she ever faced someone so Ballsy? Match sponsored by Copper Rose… pic.twitter.com/GO3RPkLHOl — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) June 12, 2025