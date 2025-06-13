Ron Killings fires back at Bully Ray over his new look

Ron Killings fiercely responded to Bubba Ray Dudley’s criticism about his new look, particularly his iconic line, “I’m the Truth, the whole Truth and nothing but the Truth.” Killings made it clear that he’s not tolerating disrespect, saying, “Who the f*** he talking to? Yeah. People. Who he telling me who I am? I know who I am. I’m protecting him.”

He emphasized his autonomy and sense of self-worth in a passionate reflection on identity, stating, “You see, everybody got somebody that’s trying to tell them who the f*** they are. I know who I am. I’m not the nice one. I’m driving now. Don’t let nobody tell you who you are.”

Further asserting his confidence, Killings reminded everyone of his legacy and pride, declaring, “You know you better than anybody else know, and I know me better than anybody else know me too. And they better put some respect on my name because I am the truth, so help me.” He questioned the criticism about his appearance, retorting, “Wow. How you gonna tell me why I cut my hair?”

Ultimately, he made it clear that his transformation was intentional and powerful, concluding with, “I do what I wanna do. It ain’t that nice time no more, but I’m not I’m not angry. I just won’t be I won’t be taken advantage of no more. Things gonna change around here. I’m driving now.”

Source: Busted Open Radio