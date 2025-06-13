Rikishi addresses the rumor of TKO trying to cut Reigns’ salary, X-Division title match set for Slammiversary

Jun 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Rikishi:

“Roman the guy who main-evented WrestleMania. Y’all do the math every Mania, what TKO earns, & guess whose face is leading it? Roman Reigns. I won’t sit back & let them erase the history of our family.”

– At TNA Slammiversary, it will be Moose defending his TNA X-Division Championship against Leon Slater.

