Reason behind the World title change on Raw, update on Omos, John Cena’s latest IG post

– Triple H reportedly made the call to have Jey Uso lose the World Heavyweight Championship as he wanted Gunther vs Goldberg to be for the title.

The match is set to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event and will go head to head with AEW All In.

Goldberg will be regularly appearing on RAW leading into WWE’s Atlanta weekend.

– Omos confirms he has has signed a new WWE contract.

– John Cena’s latest Instagram post…

17 dates remain.

(Sources: Wrestling Observer Newsletter, PWInsider)