Priscilla Kelly vs. Zachary Wentz, Sami Zayn reacts to Israel striking Iran, G1 Climax 35 logo

– Priscilla Kelly to face Zachary Wentz:

Quote this with how you’d like to see me punish Zachary tomorrow. https://t.co/0VMP2Y0GQ3 — Priscilla Kelly (@HellsFavoritePK) June 13, 2025

– Sami Zayn via X:

WAR PIGS — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 13, 2025

– The G1 Climax 35 logo has been revealed. Participants will be announced this weekend at Dominion