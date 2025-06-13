Priscilla Kelly vs. Zachary Wentz, Sami Zayn reacts to Israel striking Iran, G1 Climax 35 logo
– Priscilla Kelly to face Zachary Wentz:
Quote this with how you’d like to see me punish Zachary tomorrow. https://t.co/0VMP2Y0GQ3
— Priscilla Kelly (@HellsFavoritePK) June 13, 2025
– Sami Zayn via X:
WAR PIGS
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 13, 2025
– The G1 Climax 35 logo has been revealed. Participants will be announced this weekend at Dominion
#njpw pic.twitter.com/UgGzECYkVA
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 13, 2025