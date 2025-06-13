Possible Smackdown spoilers, preview for tonight’s show

Jun 13, 2025

– Former NJPW star Hikuleo and Bronson Reed are both backstage for SmackDown tonight, according to PWInsider.

– Chelsea Green vs Alexa Bliss vs Charlotte Flair vs Candice LeRae in a Queen of the ring tournament match

– Damian Priest vs Cody Rhodes vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Andrade in a king of the ring tournament match

– Jacob Fatu to address the WWE Universe after betraying Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank

– John Cena returns to SmackDown after his Raw confrontation with CM Punk is official for tonight’s SmackDown

– Naomi reemerges on SmackDown as the new Ms. Money in the Bank

