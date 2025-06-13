NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Friday, June 13, 2025
The Complete Results from The Armory:
Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening
Dante Chen defeats Draco Knox
Izzi Dame defeats Zaria
Chase U defeats No Quarter Catch Crew and the High Ryze
Drake Morreaux and Shiloh Hill defeat Anthony Luke and Harlem Lewis
Thea Hail defeats Jaida Parker
Je’Von Evans defeats Lince Dorado
Tatum Paxley / Zena Sterling / Karmen Petrovic / Tyra Mae Steele defeat Lainey Reid / Bayley Humphrey / Kali Armstrong / Jin Tala
Lash Legend defeats Kelani Jordan
Noam Dar defeats Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo
Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Trick Williams and Lexis King
Thanks to @TerryD_Photo in Attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM