NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Friday, June 13, 2025

The Complete Results from The Armory:

Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening

Dante Chen defeats Draco Knox

Izzi Dame defeats Zaria

Chase U defeats No Quarter Catch Crew and the High Ryze

Drake Morreaux and Shiloh Hill defeat Anthony Luke and Harlem Lewis

Thea Hail defeats Jaida Parker

Je’Von Evans defeats Lince Dorado

Tatum Paxley / Zena Sterling / Karmen Petrovic / Tyra Mae Steele defeat Lainey Reid / Bayley Humphrey / Kali Armstrong / Jin Tala

Lash Legend defeats Kelani Jordan

Noam Dar defeats Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Trick Williams and Lexis King

Thanks to @TerryD_Photo in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM