July 22 episode of NXT to take place from Houston, Texas

An episode of NXT on CW will hit the road next month as the July 22 broadcast will take place from Houston, Texas.

Shawn Michaels announced in a post on X that the show will be held at the 713 Music Hall, with tickets already available at Ticketmaster.com.

The cheapest tickets are $70 general admission standing, with seated seats starting from $97. A me+3 4-pack offer is also available in certain sections. Ringside tickets are going for a whopping $594.70.

WWE will be touring the state of Texas around those days, with Smackdown on July 18 from San Antonio, two non-televised live events in the weekend from Corpus Christi and Edinburg, and then Raw on July 21 from Houston as well.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996