July 22 episode of NXT to take place from Houston, Texas

Jun 13, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

An episode of NXT on CW will hit the road next month as the July 22 broadcast will take place from Houston, Texas.

Shawn Michaels announced in a post on X that the show will be held at the 713 Music Hall, with tickets already available at Ticketmaster.com.

The cheapest tickets are $70 general admission standing, with seated seats starting from $97. A me+3 4-pack offer is also available in certain sections. Ringside tickets are going for a whopping $594.70.

WWE will be touring the state of Texas around those days, with Smackdown on July 18 from San Antonio, two non-televised live events in the weekend from Corpus Christi and Edinburg, and then Raw on July 21 from Houston as well.

