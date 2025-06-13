Jade Cargill is stepping into the world of acting

WWE superstar Jade Cargill is officially stepping into the world of acting, landing her first major film role in the upcoming action thriller True Threat. Set in Harlem, the film will see her star opposite Jonathan Majors, marking a significant career expansion for the wrestling standout.

Directed by Gerard McMurray, known for his work on The First Purge and Burning Sands, True Threat promises a gritty, high-energy narrative rooted in urban action and tension. Cargill’s casting is notable not only because it’s her first movie role, but also because she’s entering the film industry on a high-profile project alongside an acclaimed actor like Majors.

Source: Deadline