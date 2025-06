Hikuleo has made his WWE debut

Hikuleo made his WWE debut in a match on Main Event before SmackDown tonight.

He competed under his “Hikuleo” name, which was also shown on his entrance graphics

Hikuleo picked up the victory against Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly in a quick match

small clip of Hikuleo’s in ring debut pic.twitter.com/MR21xQ6DC7 — ⋆˙⟡ꨄ ʀɛɛ (@BLDLINETACTICS) June 14, 2025