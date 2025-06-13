Brock Lesnar’s daughter wins a national title, final mystery star revealed for KOTR tournament

Jun 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Congratulations to Mya Lesnar who captured the Division I shot put national title at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships this week.

– Adam Pearce announces Jey Uso as the final mystery star in the KOTR Tournament. It will now be Jey Uso Vs Bronson Reed Vs Sheamus Vs Rusev this Monday on RAW in a Fatal 4 Way match with the winner moving on in the tournament.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Blake Monroe

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal