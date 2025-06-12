Zeuxis vs. Mercedes Mone, AEW plans for “the Unified Championship,” Jerry Lynn’s birthday

Jun 12, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Last night, the CMLL Women’s World champion Zeuxis accepted Mercedes Mone challenge at Grand Slam Mexico next week.

– AEW are reportedly planning to book the new AEW Unified Championship as a top title within the company, rather than a “mid-to upper mid-card” title.

(Source: Fightful)

– Happy birthday to…

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Velvet Sky

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal