Zeuxis vs. Mercedes Mone, AEW plans for “the Unified Championship,” Jerry Lynn’s birthday

– Last night, the CMLL Women’s World champion Zeuxis accepted Mercedes Mone challenge at Grand Slam Mexico next week.

Next Wednesday, 6/18!

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max#AEWDynamite CMLL World Women's Championship@MercedesVarnado vs @ZeuxisLucero Mercedes Moné made the challenge tonight, + Zeuxis accepted!

They’ll fight for the CMLL World Women's Championship at Grand Slam Mexico NEXT WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/6zOG9qEh07 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 12, 2025

– AEW are reportedly planning to book the new AEW Unified Championship as a top title within the company, rather than a “mid-to upper mid-card” title.

(Source: Fightful)

WINNER TAKES ALL! The first look at the new AEW Unified Championship! Watch #AEWSummerBlockbuster LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/M538343yM9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2025

– Happy birthday to…