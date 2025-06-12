Zeuxis vs. Mercedes Mone, AEW plans for “the Unified Championship,” Jerry Lynn’s birthday
– Last night, the CMLL Women’s World champion Zeuxis accepted Mercedes Mone challenge at Grand Slam Mexico next week.
– AEW are reportedly planning to book the new AEW Unified Championship as a top title within the company, rather than a “mid-to upper mid-card” title.
– Happy birthday to…
