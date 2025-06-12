WWE News and Notes

– Hikuleo is set to debut on this week’s SmackDown taping, and there’s a chance he could align with Solo Sikoa’s new faction, according to PWInsider.

– PWInsider also reported that there has been a lot of talk within WWE NXT about the brand being interested in Mike Santana following his recent appearances on Tuesday nights. Santana made his WWE NXT in-ring debut on the May 27 edition of NXT, defeating Tavion Heights. Santana received “high marks” following the match and WWE NXT’s interest in Santana only increased after his TNA World Title match against Trick Williams on June 3. The possibility for WWE to sign Santana may present itself at the end of the year, too as the former TNA World Tag Team Champion is only signed with TNA through the end of 2025.

– Chelsea Green (via the Lightweights Podcast) thinks fans are “done” with the feud between her and Zelina Vega, saying it is in the “best interest” of the WWE Women’s United States Title to drop the rivalry despite Green wanting to win the belt back.

– Cody Rhodes (as revealed on his podcast) said to Damian Priest that the “Bullet Club” didn’t start making real money until he joined.