Viewership for last night’s AEW Summer Blockbuster, more American Gladiator details

– Last night’s AEW Collision averaged 397,000 viewers; 0.09 P18-49 rating.

– Dynamite, which averaged 597,000 viewers and a 0.17 P18-49 rating aired immediately before Collision, confirms Wrestlenomics.

– Click here for a detailed recap of the Summer Blockbuster.

– The Hollywood Reporter has new details on the new cast of American Gladiators for the upcoming series, which is set to feature Wardlow and Kamille.

Wardlow and Kamille will be among the 16 new Gladiators for the upcoming series, which will be hosted by WWE Superstar The Miz. The new cast of Gladiators will feature eight women and eight men, several of whom are wrestlers.

Other former pro wrestlers in the cast include former WWE Superstar Eric Bugenhagen (aka Rick Boogs), former TNA star Jessie Godderz, and Jessica Roden (aka J-Rod).

