Videos: Tiffany Stratton’s throws out the first pitch at a New York Mets game

Well, she tried…

Tiffany Stratton's first pitch was *just* a bit outside @tiffstrattonwwe pic.twitter.com/6zduZ9sYGy — SNY (@SNYtv) June 12, 2025

Giving 50 cent a run for his money https://t.co/FpIYMxJxi6 — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) June 12, 2025

Tiffany Stratton threw out the first pitch today at Citi Field! pic.twitter.com/ogfONOMMHC — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 12, 2025

Tiffany Stratton is here at Citi Field today! pic.twitter.com/6N33N58V6X — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 12, 2025