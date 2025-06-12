Videos: Tiffany Stratton’s throws out the first pitch at a New York Mets game
Well, she tried…
Tiffany Stratton's first pitch was *just* a bit outside @tiffstrattonwwe pic.twitter.com/6zduZ9sYGy
— SNY (@SNYtv) June 12, 2025
Giving 50 cent a run for his money https://t.co/FpIYMxJxi6
— Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) June 12, 2025
Tiffany Stratton threw out the first pitch today at Citi Field! pic.twitter.com/ogfONOMMHC
— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 12, 2025
Tiffany Stratton is here at Citi Field today! pic.twitter.com/6N33N58V6X
— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 12, 2025
Tiffany Stratton pic.twitter.com/3uFk0sNGrI
— ElaynasAngel (@ElaynasAngel) June 12, 2025