Sabu celebration of life event set for 2300 Arena on June 25

A Sabu celebration of life event will be held at the 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, on June 25.

Located at 2300 S Swanson Street in Philadelphia, the arena was the home of ECW from 1993 to 2001 and it is only fitting that fans and former colleagues celebrate Sabu’s life at a place where he performed in for so many years.

The memorial, which will run from 7PM to 11PM, will be open to the public.

Sabu passed away on May 11, just a few weeks after he had his retirement match in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend.

