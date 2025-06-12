Netflix is developing a pro-wrestling drama series, WWE superstar to receive new theme music, more

– Deadline reports Netflix is developing a pro-wrestling drama series named ‘TUESDAY NIGHT TITANS’.

‘The series follows a tenacious writer who risks her career in the big leagues to recruit her estranged childhood best friend – a ‘jobber’ on the indies – to join the same behemoth company they idolized in their youth. Their destinies become entangled as they battle personal demons, ruthless colleagues, and their complicated history in an industry where “kayfabe” isn’t confined to the ring, but bleeds into every aspect of their lives.’

– Word is WWE is teaming up with a major mainstream artist to create a brand new theme song for Seth Rollins. It was also noted that the official name for his group with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman will be revealed very soon on WWE television.

– Happy 54th Birthday to Mark Henry.