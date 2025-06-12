Money In The Bank 2025 hits Netflix top 10 in 19 countries

The Money In The Bank premium live event hit the top 10 chart in 19 different countries on Netflix but it failed to crack the global top 10 chart.

So far, only the Royal Rumble managed to do that and not even WrestleMania was in the global chart. The WWE premium live events on Netflix do not include viewership from the United States as these do not air on the platform.

MITB was the most popular in Bahrain, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jordan, Kuwait, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and United Kingdom.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996