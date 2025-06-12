Lawsuit against AEW by Kevin Kelly and Tate Twins to move to arbitration

PostWrestling.com is reporting that a judge has ordered that the lawsuit filed against AEW by former announcer Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins, who wrestled as The Boys in ROH and AEW, go to arbitration.

AEW had pushed to avoid a trial and instead move the matter to private arbitration as per the terms of their respective contracts.

Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida agreed with AEW’s motion to move it, but ruled against AEW’s request to dismiss the lawsuit altogether.

The three filed their lawsuit against AEW in August of last year.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996