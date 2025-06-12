Karrion Kross posts a cryptic message, matches announced for AEW Grand Slam Mexico

– Karrion Kross posts a cryptic message on social media and tells fans to keep pushing for him in WWE:

.ɘꙅᴙUoↄ ɘHT YATꙄ .ƎᴙA ⅃⅃A ƎW .ꙅɘᴎilɘmiT ɘHT gᴎigᴎAHↄ ɘᴎo Ylᴎo ɘHT Toᴎ m'I .Tᴎɘmɘvom ᴙɘↄᴎiq lAᴙoqmɘT ꙅi gᴎiHↄTAw ɘᴙ'UoY gᴎiHTYᴙɘvƎ ⏳ pic.twitter.com/7vEXvYAn5r — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) June 11, 2025

– Matches announced for AEW Grand Slam Mexico:

* 12-Man Tag Team Match:

Bandido, Templario, Atlantis Jr, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, and Adam Cole

VS

Hechicero, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, FTR, and Josh Alexander

* 10-Man Tag Team Match:

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks

VS

Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland

* MJF VS Místico

* CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Zeuxis VS Mercedes Mone

Wednesday, 6/18!#AEWGrandSlamMexico

