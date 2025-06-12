Karrion Kross posts a cryptic message, matches announced for AEW Grand Slam Mexico

Jun 12, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Karrion Kross posts a cryptic message on social media and tells fans to keep pushing for him in WWE:

– Matches announced for AEW Grand Slam Mexico:

* 12-Man Tag Team Match:
Bandido, Templario, Atlantis Jr, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, and Adam Cole
VS
Hechicero, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, FTR, and Josh Alexander

* 10-Man Tag Team Match:
Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks
VS
Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland

* MJF VS Místico

* CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Zeuxis VS Mercedes Mone

