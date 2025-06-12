Karrion Kross posts a cryptic message, matches announced for AEW Grand Slam Mexico
– Karrion Kross posts a cryptic message on social media and tells fans to keep pushing for him in WWE:
.ɘꙅᴙUoↄ ɘHT YATꙄ
.ƎᴙA ⅃⅃A ƎW
.ꙅɘᴎilɘmiT ɘHT gᴎigᴎAHↄ ɘᴎo Ylᴎo ɘHT Toᴎ m'I
.Tᴎɘmɘvom ᴙɘↄᴎiq lAᴙoqmɘT ꙅi gᴎiHↄTAw ɘᴙ'UoY gᴎiHTYᴙɘvƎ
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) June 11, 2025
– Matches announced for AEW Grand Slam Mexico:
* 12-Man Tag Team Match:
Bandido, Templario, Atlantis Jr, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, and Adam Cole
VS
Hechicero, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, FTR, and Josh Alexander
* 10-Man Tag Team Match:
Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks
VS
Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland
* MJF VS Místico
* CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Zeuxis VS Mercedes Mone
Wednesday, 6/18!#AEWGrandSlamMexico
LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + MAX
Death Riders + Young Bucks vs Swerve, Ospreay + The Opps
Death Riders + @YoungBucks stormed the ring after Ospreay vs Swerve 2, but the Opps sent them running! They’ll all battle in a 10-Man tag match, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/pNPqWGqUlJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2025