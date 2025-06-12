John Cena selling his Shelby Cobra, WWE stars visit Fort Bragg, and Blake Monroe pitches an idea

– John Cena has put one his cars up for sale… this 1965 Shelby Cobra is yours for a cool $114,990.

– The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and Tiffany Stratton supporting the U.S. military at Fort Bragg.

– Blake Monroe has revealed that she pitched WWE to sell bathwater soap, inspired by Sydney Sweeney and Dr Squatch.

(Source: @BlakeMonroeWWE)