John Cena selling his Shelby Cobra, WWE stars visit Fort Bragg, and Blake Monroe pitches an idea

Jun 12, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

John Cena has put one his cars up for sale… this 1965 Shelby Cobra is yours for a cool $114,990.

– The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and Tiffany Stratton supporting the U.S. military at Fort Bragg.

Blake Monroe has revealed that she pitched WWE to sell bathwater soap, inspired by Sydney Sweeney and Dr Squatch.

(Source: @BlakeMonroeWWE)

