Female AEW wrestler officially a free agent, updated plans or Mr. Iguana?

– Abadon is now officially on the open market.

The former AEW star took to social media on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, to confirm that their contract with All Elite Wrestling has officially expired, making them a free agent.

“Officially a free agent,” Abadon wrote on X. “Let’s fill some dates!”

This follows a prior update from late May where Abadon informed fans that their deal with AEW would not be renewed and that they’d be parting ways with the company once it expired in June.

Abadon’s last televised AEW match aired in December 2023.

– AAA’s Mr. Iguana says WWE have told him that he is heading straight to the company’s main roster rather than through NXT due to his strong merchandise sales.

(source: Linea Directa TV)