Damian Priest and Ilja Dragunov updates

– Ilja Dragunov hasn’t been seen on the company’s programming in nine months. The 31-year-old has been away from the ring since suffering an ACL injury in September 2024. The wrestling insider said that the former NXT Champion may be close to a return. He was seen at the WWE Performance Center about six weeks ago. Any wrestler who is seen at the facility amid their hiatus is nearing their comeback, and Dragunov’s case may not be any different.

Damian Priest joins Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of 'What Do You Want To Talk About'

– Damian Priest shared that he sometimes dresses as a superhero during flights, especially on charter flights with fellow wrestlers. After a few drinks and some time in the air, he feels inspired to bring joy and help others—just like a superhero would. He fully commits to the role, donning a full costume and staying in character.

