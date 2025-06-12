AEW talent to become American Gladiators, Undertaker’s heath issue, Mercedes Mone note

– Wardlow and Ka mille have been announced as Gladiators on the new American Gladiators reboot, which will be hosted by WWE’s The Miz.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)

– The Undertaker revealed he experienced a serious heart issue leading up to WrestleMania 41, which required surgery shortly after the event.

(Source: Six Feet Under)

– “I remember a higher-up once telling me, “The grass isn’t greener on the other side.” Well, let me tell you, every seed I’ve planted over the years is growing and flourishing like never before.

Becoming the highest-paid women’s wrestler is a beautiful flower that has blossomed, and I couldn’t be prouder. Keep chasing your dreams because no one will stop mine.”

(source: Mercedes Monè via Monè Mag)