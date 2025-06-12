6/12/25 TNA Impact Results

– Santino Marella kicks off #TNAiMPACT by saying that at Against All Odds, he couldn’t of beat Robert stone without all u fans—then announces that at #Slammiversary, Moose will defend the TNA X-Division Championship against Leon Slater.

– Inspiration defeated Missa Kate and Brittnie Brooks in the return match to TNA Impact.

– AJ Francis and KC Nevaro held the penthouse with there special guest TNA World Champ trick Williams, they say he’s the best TNA champ of all time. They say tonight they face the greatest tag champs of all time in the hardy boys, if they win they deserve a title shot at the Nemeth’s.

– Leon Slater defeated Jason Hotch with a Swaton 450.

– At TNA Slammiversary, it will be Moose defending his TNA X-Division Championship against Leon Slater.

– Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat and Tasha Steelz defeated Rosemary, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna and Tessa Blanchard to move on to the 4 way. #TNAiMPACT

So now it will be Indi Hartwell vs Killer Kelly vs Jody Threat Vs Tasha Steelz to se who will be number 1 contender for Masha Slamovic and the Knockout World Championship.

– Killer Kelly defeated Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat and Tasha Steelz in a 4 way match to become number 1 contender for Masha Slamovic and The Knockout Women’s Championship.

– In the main event, The Hardy’s defeat first cla$$ by DQ after T trick Williams attacks Matt Hardy then the whole locker room comes out.