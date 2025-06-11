WWE files trademark for Mariah May’s new ring name, Blake Monroe

Jun 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE has filed to trademark “Blake Monroe”, Mariah May’s new ring name:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service;

providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information;

fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members;

providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

– May’s new name “Blake Monroe” was inspired by her niece, Blake.

The second is clearly for Marilyn Monroe which makes sense given the type of her character that she’s portraying.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Lauren

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal