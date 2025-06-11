WWE files trademark for Mariah May’s new ring name, Blake Monroe

WWE has filed to trademark “Blake Monroe”, Mariah May’s new ring name:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service;

providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information;

fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members;

providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

– May’s new name “Blake Monroe” was inspired by her niece, Blake.

The second is clearly for Marilyn Monroe which makes sense given the type of her character that she’s portraying.