Viewership for WWE NXT, Karrion Kross wants Jon Moxley back in WWE, Hikaru Shida note, more

Jun 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– NXT on Jun 10 averaged 726,000 viewers; 0.15 P18-49 rating

Karrion Kross says he hopes current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley returns to WWE some day so they can work with each other. It was Moxley who first encouraged Kross to get in touch with Triple H about signing with WWE.

(source: Battleground Podcast)

