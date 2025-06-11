Viewership for WWE NXT, Karrion Kross wants Jon Moxley back in WWE, Hikaru Shida note, more

– NXT on Jun 10 averaged 726,000 viewers; 0.15 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Karrion Kross says he hopes current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley returns to WWE some day so they can work with each other. It was Moxley who first encouraged Kross to get in touch with Triple H about signing with WWE.

(source: Battleground Podcast)

– Happy birthday to…

– AEW is offering:

To commemorate AEW's participation in the Dallas Pride Parade with Anthony Bowens as Honorary Grand Marshal, 20% of the proceeds of each shirt sold will be donated to @dallasprideorg, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthen, support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community! pic.twitter.com/u0ry5Re0U4 — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 11, 2025