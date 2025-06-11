Shotzi on why WWE originally did not sign her, Ospreay would like to see Scott D’Amore in AEW

– Shotzi (via Daria & Toni Unwrapped) reveals that WWE originally did not sign her because she had “risky photos” up of herself.

“I was not signed because of like background check stuff. They were just like I had risky photos up that, which I don’t even think are that risky now, but they were just like ‘ oh yeah no, that’s not what we want out of our WWE Superstars.’ So I just thought that, okay then that’s it for me. If that’s what they don’t want, they’re never going to change their mind about that. But then they did [change their mind] like not even a year later, they hit me up.”

– In an interview with Adrian Hernandez (via Fightful) Will Ospreay praised Scott D’Amore and thinks he should be hired for AEW possibly as a booker for Ring of Honor.

Ospreay: “Having the initials TNA. I remember when I was back there for the IMPACT show where they announced it was going to be TNA in January. I looked in the ring and I saw Scott D’Amore in there. I can’t tell you enough how much respect I have for Scott D’Amore. If there was anything that I want to put out there; if there was a way that AEW could hire Scott D’Amore in any type of fashion. Have that guy run Ring of Honor or something. The passion that he had for TNA, and just how he completely single handily transformed that company. I watched him say ‘this is TNA,’ and I saw Josh Alexander in there, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, all these guys, and I was like, ‘Yeah, that was TNA! That is TNA!’ All the guys they have backstage, that is TNA.”