Shotzi Blackheart: “I love TNA, I love AEW”

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, former WWE star Shotzi commented on her future in the wrestling business…

“I love TNA, I love AEW… AEW (is my preference). I mean, for so many reasons. I love their freedom, I have a lot of friends there who are doing really awesome things. I’ve heard many stories of how Tony (Khan) treats talent. So, yeah, I do love that he really cares for his talent. That is super important to me… and hot girls get to make out with each other so like that’s cool too (she laughed).”

Shotzi also discussed potential opponents in AEW…

“First thing that comes to mind (for a dream match in AEW), Athena. I think that she’s so awesome. I honestly think that she’s the best women’s wrestler in the world. I am such a huge fan of her. Not even because we tagged together and I had so much (fun) with her as a tag team. But I just think she’s amazing, and I’ve never gotten to wrestle her before so, I would love that. But also, you know, Mercedes Moné… Toni Storm, absolutely. Just to hear the promos that she would cut on me. She is killing it. She is killing it. But I wouldn’t want to go to AEW just because I was signed to WWE and I expect them to sign me. I wanna earn my spot. That’s why I wanna just kill it on the indies and if they really love what I’m doing for the rest of the year, I’m game.”

