Remembering Dusty Rhodes, Lola Vice with Mr. Iguana (video), Warner Bros Discovery/AEW note

– Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Observer Radio) comments Warner Bros Discovery separating into two companies and how it will affect AEW:

“There’s going to be no difference for AEW probably for the bulk of this contract, which goes until 2027.

“I don’t expect anything as far as like, a major change for AEW until 2027 but in late 2026, when they start having negotiations for the new (TV and streaming rights) deal, that’s when it gets tricky because you’re negotiating with two different companies, and maybe more.”

– Lola Vice posted:

Mr. Iguana welcome to Vice City pic.twitter.com/lhOuAPkuMQ — Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) June 11, 2025

– Remembering *The American Dream* Dusty Rhodes, who passed away 10 years ago today. The man is gone, but his everlasting spirit and legend will live on forever.