Remembering Dusty Rhodes, Lola Vice with Mr. Iguana (video), Warner Bros Discovery/AEW note
– Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Observer Radio) comments Warner Bros Discovery separating into two companies and how it will affect AEW:
“There’s going to be no difference for AEW probably for the bulk of this contract, which goes until 2027.
“I don’t expect anything as far as like, a major change for AEW until 2027 but in late 2026, when they start having negotiations for the new (TV and streaming rights) deal, that’s when it gets tricky because you’re negotiating with two different companies, and maybe more.”
– Lola Vice posted:
Mr. Iguana welcome to Vice City pic.twitter.com/lhOuAPkuMQ
— Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) June 11, 2025
– Remembering *The American Dream* Dusty Rhodes, who passed away 10 years ago today. The man is gone, but his everlasting spirit and legend will live on forever.
Yeah let’s listen to the guy whose facts about Turner Broadcasting have been wrong for over 20 years for this lol.
At the very least, they have to split the contract once the deal is complete. WWE is going to be dealing with the exact same thing due to the NBC Universal split. WWE and AEW signed multi-platform deals to be on entities that will no longer be a part of the same company. They can just renegotiate to let each company split the original agreement.
The more dramatic thing in either deal is if the main company wants to just keep the wrestling deal themselves. Which could force AEW off TBS and TNT. But that is unlikely due to the television side getting the sports content. But wrestling is an intersection. HBO max may still want AEW. In either case i’d wager more money that USA might lose Smackdown than TBS/TNT losing AEW.