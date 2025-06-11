Possible AEW departure, Lance Storm concerned about Ron Killings becoming more serious

– Fightful has reported that Danhausen’s current run with AEW ends when his contract expires in July. This is of course barring any injury time likely added to his contract.

Danhausen is also expecting his wife to give birth any day now too.

– Lance Storm Says He Is concerned about R-Truth becoming the more serious Ron Killings in WWE:

“That’s my concern. They really loved (him), he was the most fun, entertaining comedy segment on the show for a decade, they liked him, they enjoyed it.

“And you could tell that the audience, whenever he really pushed the ‘I’m angry, put some respect on my name, I’m serious’, that the crowd was a little taken aback.

“I think it’s a gamble because not only is it not what was over, but it also is much more physically demanding of a guy that, while still looking really young, isn’t. I hope it works out for him.”

