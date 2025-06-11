Notes on Shawn Michaels, Izzi Dame, Mr Iguana, and TNA Against All Odds

– Mr Iguana has reportedly received “a lot of praise” within WWE for his Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank appearances.

He was reportedly popular with the WWE roster, with many of them asking him for pictures.

Higher ups in the company reportedly said he was a “pleasure” to work with and was happy to do any and all promotional work.

Additionally his merchandise on WWE’s online shop performed “exceptionally well,” and there are further talks on how to appropriately merchandise him going forward.

(Source: Fightful)

– Izzi Dame via X:

I appreciate fans wanting to send fan mail, and I love receiving it but PLEASE stop sending mail to my parent’s home. All letters and packages should be sent to the performance center in Orlando only. All the stuff they receive I tell them to throw away. Thank uuu — IZZI DAME (@izzi_wwe) June 11, 2025

– Shawn Michaels posing with the iguana backstage at NXT:

– A free showing of Against All Odds:

BREAKING: #TNAAgainstAllOdds will air FOR FREE TONIGHT at 8pm ET on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook! Watch HERE: https://t.co/r7sVkPjFwl pic.twitter.com/NvvokOSr7o — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 11, 2025