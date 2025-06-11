Notes on Shawn Michaels, Izzi Dame, Mr Iguana, and TNA Against All Odds

Jun 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Mr Iguana has reportedly received “a lot of praise” within WWE for his Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank appearances.
He was reportedly popular with the WWE roster, with many of them asking him for pictures.

Higher ups in the company reportedly said he was a “pleasure” to work with and was happy to do any and all promotional work.
Additionally his merchandise on WWE’s online shop performed “exceptionally well,” and there are further talks on how to appropriately merchandise him going forward.

(Source: Fightful)

Izzi Dame via X:

Shawn Michaels posing with the iguana backstage at NXT:

– A free showing of Against All Odds:

