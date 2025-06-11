Naomi (with the MITB briefcase!) and Jimmy Uso attend the 2025 BET Awards

WWE Superstars Naomi and Jimmy Uso attended the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater yesterday in Los Angeles, California.

Naomi showed up at the event carrying something extra…the Money In The Bank briefcase which she won just two days prior in the neighboring Inglewood.

She wore a beautiful long black dress with a see-through top while her husband Jimmy rocket a two-tone suit.

This is likely the first time ever that the winner of the MITB briefcase carried it to such an event. Unfortunately for Naomi, Tiffany Stratton and Iyo Sky were not around for a possible cash in!

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online