Logan Paul says he wasn’t told about R-Truth’s return

Jun 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Logan Paul Says he wasn’t told about R-Truth’s return at Money in the Bank.

“Out of nowhere comes f**king R-Truth who I thought was fired. I thought the WWE let him go.

“Also, here’s the thing, no one told me R-Truth was coming. I didn’t even know. I didn’t even know. So bro, I’m sitting there and he comes back, I’m like, ‘What the f**k is he doing here!?’ Yes, in the moment (I became a fan) and dude, I’m selling, I’m like, hey, then he hit John and we lost the f**king match!”

(Source: ImPaulsive)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Lauren

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal