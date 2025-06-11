Lady wrestler reveals she is now divorced, note on CM Punk working Night of Champions

– Lady Frost via X:

A 9 year chapter officially comes to a close. Thankful for all of the memories, lessons, and great tag-teaming as well.

I am now a divorced Frost.

Please be respectful of our privacy. — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 11, 2025

– Dave Meltzer on CM Punk working Saudi Arabia/Night of Champions

“CM Punk could not go (to Saudi Arabia/Night of Champions) if he really wanted to not go.

He was going months ago, I had already asked about that a couple of months ago when the show was first talked about, and he was in the original promo package and then he was taken out of the promo package. And I asked am I supposed to see when Seth Rollins replaced him in that promo package that he’s not going and it’s like, ‘Nope, he’s going.’

So it’s been known he’s going for months, probably all along. I don’t know if he ever voiced any issue with going at any point since he signed, but he hasn’t in months. I know that.”