Dominik Mysterio threw out the first pitch at Padres game (video), Matt Cardona vs. Shotzi Blackheart

– Dominik Mysterio threw out the first pitch today at a San Diego Padres game at Petco Park

The GREATEST Mysterio and Intercontinental Champion of all-time @WWE’s Dominik Mysterio threw out the first pitch at the Padres game tonight! pic.twitter.com/DlOGwXnhKp — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2025

– On July 11th, it will be Matt Cardona facing Shotzi BlackHeart at Boss of All Bosses

The DEATHMATCH KING & INDY GOD vs. nWo Deathmatch King & nWo Indy God@GCWrestling_ @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/H2SIQBWTkB — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 10, 2025