AEW Summer Blockbuster Coverage

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz

—

The show opens up with Luther pulling Toni Storm on a cart, and then we see Christopher Daniels talking to Adam Page in the garage. Daniels gives Page props, and then Page walks away. Jon Moxley appears, and then he and the rest of the Death Riders follow after Page.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Will Ospreay

Ospreay applies a side-headlock, but Strickland turns it into one of his own. They take each other down and kick up into a stalemate. Ospreay takes advantage with some shots into the corner, but Strickland comes back with shots of his own and takes Ospreay down. Ospreay low-bridges Strickland to the outside and goes for a dive, but Strickland dodges and connects with a kick. Strickland gets Ospreay back into the ring and delivers a flatliner. Strickland slams Ospreay again and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Strickland delivers a back-breaker and goes for another cover, but Ospreay kicks out again. Strickland goes after Ospreay’s nose, which is busted open, and then applies a rear-choke. Strickland drops Ospreay with an arm-drag, but Ospreay comes back with chops. Strickland connects with an elbow strike, but Ospreay comes back with a chop. Ospreay delivers a corkscrew kick and takes Strickland down on the outside with a dive as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ospreay takes Strickland down in the ring and goes for the Os-cutter, but Strickland counters with a neck-breaker. Ospreay comes back with a back-slide for a two count, and Strickland goes for a neck-breaker in the ropes. Ospreay fights free, but Strickland slams him on the apron and delivers a neck-breaker to the floor. Strickland drapes Ospreay over the top rope and delivers a Swerve Stomp for a two count. Ospreay comes back with a quick roll-up, and then he avoids the House Call. Strickland avoids the Hidden Blade, but Ospreay drops him with a shot. Ospreay goes for the Storm Breaker, but Strickland counters out and goes for a brain-buster. Ospreay counters with the Stundog Millionaire and goes for the Os-cutter, but Strickland counters and locks in an arm-bar. Ospreay slams Strickland into the turnbuckle and delivers a kick to his face in the corner. Ospreay takes Strickland down with a hurricanrana and goes for the Hidden Blade, but Strickland counters with a kick. Ospreay takes Strickland down for a two count, and then delivers the Os-cutter for another two count. Strickland sends Ospreay to the floor and flips to the floor, but Ospreay dodges and Strickland tweaks his knee. Ospreay delivers the Hidden Blade through the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ospreay kicks Strickland in the head a few times and goes for the Hidden Blade, but Strickland dodges and Ospreay crashes into the turnbuckles. Strickland slams Ospreay back to the mat from the top and goes for another arm-bar, but Ospreay fights out. Strickland delivers elbow strikes, but Ospreay counters and goes for the Styles Clash. Strickland counters out and delivers Deadeye. Strickland goes for the Swerve Stomp, but Ospreay dodges and delivers the Hidden Blade for a two count. They exchange shots as they get to their feet, and Strickland connects with the House Call. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Strickland stomps on Ospreay’s arm, and then goes for another House Call. Ospreay counters with a back elbow, and then delivers the Storm Breaker for another two count. Ospreay goes for a Tiger Driver, but Strickland counters with a knee strike and delivers a Vertebreaker. Strickland delivers the House Call, but Ospreay rolls to the apron. Strickland sets up for the Swerve Stomp on the apron, but the bell rings.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

-After the match, Ospreay rolls to the floor and Nana gives Strickland a microphone. Strickland says he and Ospreay just showed they are the best, and the only way to prove it is to finish matches. Strickland says they are both messed up pretty bad and asks for sudden death, but the Death Riders make their way to ringside. The Riders surround the ring, and then the Young Bucks attack Strickland from behind. The Bucks deliver the EVP Trigger, and then Nicholas Jackson superkicks Nana to the floor. The Bucks handcuff Strickland to the ropes and deliver more superkicks to him. Wheeler Yuta slides a bag into the ring, and Matthew Jackson pulls out thumbtack sneakers. They go to kick Strickland again, but Ospreay gets in the way and gets kicked instead. The Bucks leave the ring as the doctor checks on Ospreay.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Kazuchika Okada backstage. Renee asks if this version of Okada is ready for this version of Kenny Omega, but Don Callis interrupts. Callis asks why is Okada in this match instead of Kyle Fletcher or Konosuke Takeshita. Callis insults Okada, but Okada grabs his hand. Fletcher, Takeshita, and Lance Archer walks up, and then Okada calls Callis a bitch before walking away.

—

Back from the break, footage of the Hurt Syndicate attacking Komander backstage is shown, leading to Komander being removed from tonight’s trios match.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Mistico vs. Blake Christian (w/Lee Johnson)

Christian kicks Mistico in the midsection and drops him with a hurricanrana. Mistico comes back and tries to walk the ropes, but Christian slams him down to the ring. Christian stomps on Mistico and chokes him with his boot against the bottom rope. Mistico comes back with a back elbow and follows with a hurricanrana of his own. Mistico delivers an over-hand chop, and then sends him to the outside. Mistico drops Christian with a dive through the ropes and gets him back into the ring. Mistico drops Christian with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Christian kicks out at two. Mistico goes to the ropes, but Johnson distracts him and Christian kicks him to the floor. Christian flips onto Mistico and gets him back into the ring. Christian connects with a springboard 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Mistico kicks out at two. Christian goes up top, but Mistico counters with a kick and drops him with a Spanish Fly for the pin fall.

Winner: Mistico

-After the match, the Hurt Syndicate come to the entrance way. MVP says they have an announcement to make, and MJF will make it. MJF says Mistico was impressive, and it takes a lot to impress him. MJF says for one night only, he is going to dust off the red, white, and blue to take in Mistico in Mexico next Wednesday. A giant American flag and red, white, and blue streamers come down, and MJF gets into the ring. Mistico interrupts him and says he will see him next week in Mexico. Mistico speaks Spanish and MJF asks MVP what he said. MVP whispers in his ear, and then MJF calls Mistico “sloppy Sin Cara.” MJF says Mistico is about to get dropped, but Mistico takes him down. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin attack Mistico, and the MJF goes for his mask, but Kevin Knight, Mascara Dorada, and Mike Bailey make the save.

—

Match 3 – Trios Tag Team Match

Kevin Knight, Mascara Dorada, and Mike Bailey vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, MJF, and Shelton Benjamin) (w/MVP)

All six men brawl as the bell rings, with the Syndicate gaining the advantage. Benjamin slams Knight on the floor, and Lashley slams Bailey into the barricade. MJF controls Dorada in the ring with a few slaps, but Dorada comes back with a headbutt. MJF pokes Dorada in the eye, but Dorada comes back with a right hand and drops MJF with a hurricanrana. Knight tags in and takes MJF down, and then Bailey tags in. Knight and Bailey double-team MJF and Bailey goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out at two. Bailey delivers kicks to MJF and slams him into the corner before tagging Dorada back in. MJF comes back and sends Dorada to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF goes for an elbow drop, but Dorada dodges it. Dorada delivers a few shots to MJF and tags in Knight. Knight drops MJF with clotheslines and follows with a dropkick. Knight connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out at two. Bailey tags in, as does Lashley. Knight and Benjamin also get into the ring and Benjamin and Lashley get the advantage. Benjamin suplexes Bailey, and then Lashley slams Bailey down right after. MJF tags back in and delivers a pump-handle sit-out slam for a two count. MJF kicks Bailey in the head, but Bailey comes back with a thrust kick. Dorada follows with a dropkick, but then Lashley spears Dorada. Bailey comes back with quick kicks to Lashley and follows with an enzuigiri. Knight drops Lashley with a DDT, and then he and Bailey double-team Benjamin. Knight and Bailey dive onto Benjamin and Lashley on the outside, and then Dorada drops MJF with a Shooting Star Press from the middle rope. They get MJF back into the ring, and he tells the ref he hurt his neck. MVP hits Bailey with his cane behind the referee’s back, and then MJF delivers a DDT and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Hurt Syndicate

-After the match, the Syndicate continues the beat down. MJF takes Dorada’s mask, but Mistico runs back to the ring and takes MJF down. Mistico gets MJF to tap out before the rest of the Syndicate get back into the ring.

—

Back from the break, the Death Riders have Adam Page tied and taped up, and they beat him into the ring. Jon Moxley says he is sorry about this, but he wanted to make sure they could have a real conversation. Moxley says he doesn’t like or understand Page, and he has been searching high and low for something. Moxley tells Page he has four weeks to find it and to become the man everyone wants him to become. Moxley says if Page can’t do that, he can pack his stuff and get out. Page headbutts Moxley, but the Riders beat him down. They get a chair around Page’s neck, but the Opps rush the ring to make the save. Page says he has come too far and has gotten too close to the AEW World Championship, and he is going to find the Death Riders tonight.

—

Match 4 – Tag Team Match

Anna Jay and Tay Melo vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Jay and Ford start the match, but Melo and Bayne immediately tag in. Ford attacks Melo, and then Jay gets into the ring. Melo takes Ford down, and then Bayne does the same to Jay. Ford pulls Melo to the outside and slams her into the ring steps as Jay delivers shots to Bayne. Bayne comes back with a scoop slam, and then Ford tags in. Bayne slams Jay into the corner and sends her across. Bayne connects with a splash, and then Ford delivers a handspring back elbow. Jay comes back with shots, and then delivers elbow strikes of her own. Jay sends Ford up top, and then puts Ford up top. Jay connects with a couple of kicks, and then slams Ford down. Jay delivers a dropkick, and then takes her to the corner and tags in Melo. Jay and Melo deliver elbow strikes and Jay tags back in. Bayne knocks Melo to the floor, and then delivers an elbow to Jay. Bayne kicks Jay in the face as Ford holds her in a standing head-scissors hold, and the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Melo and Ford tag in. Melo delivers a few clotheslines and follows with a German suplex. Melo delivers a running knee strike and goes for the cover, but Bayne breaks it up and drags Ford to the corner. Bayne tags in, but Melo delivers elbow strikes. Bayne drops Melo with one shot and charges, but Melo dodges and kicks Bayne in the face a few times. Bayne comes back and goes for Face Descent, but Melo escapes and takes Bayne down. Melo applies a calf-slicer, but Bayne slams Melo’s head into the mat repeatedly. Bayne charges, but Melo low-bridges her to the outside. Melo drops Bayne with a cannonball senton on the floor, and then Jay drops Bayne with a cross-body from the middle turnbuckle. Ford drops Jay and Ford with a moonsault, and then Bayne slams Melo and Jay down after they get back into the ring. Ford tags in and picks Melo up, but Melo escapes and delivers knee strike to her head. Jay holds Bayne in the ropes as Melo gets the pin fall.

Winners: Anna Jay and Tay Melo

—

A video package highlighting the historic rivalry between Okada and Omega airs.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Okada and Omega for their contract signing. Schiavone says the AEW Continental and International Championships will be unified into one title at All In, and then reveals the new title. Okada signs the contract, and then Omega says they need to leave it all in the ring one final time for everything. Omega signs, and then offers a handshake. Okada accepts and they get face-to-face, but Callis interrupts. Callis tells Omega he should be ashamed of himself because this match should involve Takeshita. Omega says he has beaten Takeshita and says his guys will have to get in line like everyone else. Omega says he knows all of Callis’s tricks, and then Callis says he didn’t know this one.

Okada attacks Callis from behind and hits him with the Continental title. Callis gives Okada a baton, and he hits Omega in the midsection with it. Okada hits Omega across the back with the baton and then Okada connects with a splash on Omega after the doctors get Omega on a backboard. Christopher Daniels gets Okada and Callis out of the ring, but Callis backs the doctors and security away with the baton. Okada delivers another shot to Omega’s midsection and Omega begins spitting up blood. Callis and Okada leave the arena as the Dynamite portion of Summer Blockbuster comes to a close.

—

Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone are now on commentary.

—

Adam Cole joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match 5 – Singles Match

Anthony Bowens (w/Billy Gunn) vs. Kyle Fletcher (w/Lance Archer)

They lock up and Fletcher backs Bowens into the corner. They have a clean break, but Fletcher taunts Bowens and Gunn. They lock up again and Bowens backs Fletcher into the corner. They have a clean break again, and Bowens applies a side-headlock. They exchange shoulder tackles, with Fletcher’s dropping Bowens to the mat. Bowens dodges a kick and gets a two count on a roll-up, and then Bowens kicks Fletcher in the midsection and drops him with a slingblade. Bowens delivers a chop and splashes Fletcher in the corner. Bowens follows with a fall-away slam and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Fletcher comes back with a shot from behind that sends Bowens to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fletcher delivers knee strikes in the ring. Bowens floats over and comes back with a few kicks. Bowens goes for a Famouser, but Fletcher counters and slams Bowens down. Bowens comes back with the Famouser and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Bowens delivers a chop and a kick, but Fletcher drops him with a snap suplex. Fletcher takes Bowens to the floor, but Bowens escapes and slams Fletcher onto the apron. Bowens gets Fletcher back into the ring and drops him with a running clothesline for a two count. Bowens goes up top, but Fletcher cuts him off and goes for a suplex. Bowens escapes and delivers a kick to Fletcher. Bowens delivers a twisting DDT out of the corner and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. They exchange forearm shots and kicks, and then Bowens takes Fletcher down. Bowens charges, but Fletcher counters with a thrust kick. Fletcher follows with a powerbomb for a two count. Bowens comes back with a twisting slam and gets a two count of hiw own. Bowens sends Fletcher to the outside and drops him with a dive from the top rope.

Archer drops Gunn with a kick to the face, and then slams him into the barricade as Fletcher and Bowens get back into the ring. Fletcher kicks Bowens in the face, and then follows with a brain buster for the pin fall.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

—

A video package for next week’s match between MJF and Mistico airs.

—

Carlos Cabrera is in the ring, and he introduces Atlantis and Atlantis Jr. Before he can talk to them, they are interrupted by FTR and Stokely. Stokely says the only living legends he knows of are standing next to him, and then says Atlantis looks scared. Stokely talks about everything FTR has done lately, and runs down everyone they have beaten. Stokely mocks people asking when Cope is coming back, and then Stokely says FTR wants a match in Arena Mexico. Dax Harwood says Stokely is a little upset, but he is actually excited about the partnership between AEW and CMLL. Harwood says they would have beaten all of the Mexican wrestling legends and insults Atlantis’s age, but then Atlantis and Atlantis Jr. attack FTR. Adam Cole runs in to make the save, but the Don Callis Family runs out to beat down Cole, Atlantis, and Atlantis Jr. Bandido and Templario run out now, and then Brody King runs out to help as well. The faces clear the ring, and Templario drop Fletcher and Hechicero with a dive from the rop. The faces srround Harwood, and then Atlanta drops him with a spine-buster before Harwood escapes the ring. Atlantis goes after him again, but Harwood escapes through the crowd.

—