WWE, NXT REPORT, 6/10/25

WWE NXT June 10, 2025 Lineup:

NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Jasper Troy

NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Sean Legacy

Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

Niko Vance and Shawn Spears vs. Mystery Opponents

Jasper Troy is shown attacking Oba Femi in the parking lot. He chokeslams him on the hood of a car, smashing him threw the windshield.

Match 1. North American Champion Ethan Page VS Sean Legacy

The match starts off with the two trading headlocks and takedowns. Page has the early advantage, but Legacy counters with a head scissors. Legacy then double stomps Page with a double stomp and dropkick, as we go to break. Back from break, Page has taken control and has Legacy on the top rope in a superplex position. Page is pushed off the top and Sean missile dropkicks him. The two fight to their feet and Legacy lands a suplex after a couple lariats. After a wizard kick, he gets a two count. Legacy lands a driver next for two. They end back up on the top and Page drops Sean on the top of the turnbuckle. They brawl on the floor. Legacy then moonsaults Page on the floor. He then misses a 450 and Page hits a cutter and it is over

Winner and still North American Champion, Ethan Page.

Ricky Saints attacks Page post match. They brawl to the back.

Jacy Jane meets with Ava backstage. Fatal Influence are with her. Jane disses Fallon Henley again. Lainey Reid comes in and slaps Jane in the face twice. Jane tells Ava she wants a match tonight. Izzi Dame is shown taking more of leadership role in The Culling. Shawn Spears embraces her new role.

Match 2. Niko Vance and Shawn Spears (with Izzi Dame) VS Yoshiro Inamura and Josh Briggs

Inamura and Vance start off with Vance getting the advantage slightly. Spears tags in and chops him, but this fires up Inamura, who shows Spears how to really lay a chop in repeatedly. Josh tags in and lays in on Spears with power moves. Vance and Dame detract him on the floor and Vance continues his advantage with the ground and pound on the floor. Spears tags in and he mocks Inamura on the apron. Inamura tags in hot and works over Spears with more chops. Spears tags out. Briggs tags in. Briggs gets crotched on the top rope and slammed and it is over.

Winners, Niko Vance and Shawn Spears.

Ricky Saints pleads with Ava about wanting a rematch with Page, but Ava tells him he is still to injured to be cleared. Femi is still in with medical staff, the main event is still on, but in danger. Chase U has meeting backstage about following rules and direction. Andre seems to have his students ready to go back to class.

Miriah May, AKA The Glamour, Blake Monroe has a vignette. She is shown taking a bath. This is here to basically announce May’s new name.

Match 3. Lash Legend VS Wren Sinclair (with NQCC)

Wren tells her teammates she has this and they head to the back. Lash talks a lot of smack pre match. Kelani Jordan is seated with the announce team. Lash doesn’t appreciate that. Wren does a great job of out mat wrestling the much larger Legend. Legend finally lands a pump kick. Lash then lands a splash and floats to a bear hug. Wren scissors Lash and then suplexes her. Lash bails, but Wren superkicks her on the floor. Wren then gets caught doing a crossbody. Lash then does an Samoan drop and gets the pin.

Winner, Lash Legend

Lainey Reid cuts a promo backstage. She will face Jacy Jane tonight. Jasper Troy calls out the champion to defend his title as announced.

Match 4. NXT Champion, Jacy Jane VS Lainey Reid

Reid goes right to work on the champ, delivering elbows and a crossbody off the top. Jacy counters with a knee strike and lariat. After a few sentons, Jane sling shots her neck into the bottom rope. Back from break, Jane is working over the challenger in the corner, feeling very proud of herself. Lainey comes back with a dropkick and shoulder to the mid section. Jane stomps the bottom rope into the throat of Lainey. Reid is selling the injury. They end up on the top rope. Reid headbutts her off the top. She delivers a blockbuster. She took it just as with the landing. They trade blows from their knees to their feet. Reid lands a Russian after a atomic drop. She then gets two off a twisted suplex. Jane lands a few elbows and a ranna. Lainey gets two off a knee strike. Henley distracts Reid, Encore by Jane and it is over.

Winner, Jacy Jane

Ava is shown in and she says Jane’s next fight will be with whomever wins next weeks fatal four way.

Briggs and Inamura run into AJ Francis KC Navarro, First Class backstage. Elijah then walks up to First Class and cut them off from making a problem. Charlie Dempsey Myles Borne make up back stage. Tavion Heights says he wants a match with Charlie too. Charlie will have no part of it. Je’Von Evans comes out to congratulate Borne.

Match 6. Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino VS The High Ryze, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe (with Wes Lee)

Luca wants to start the match, The Don isn’t liking this at all. Tony eventually tags in, but he doesn’t trust his protege. HR works over Tony in the corner. HR is in compete control Luca is pulled off the apron by Wes. Tony becomes enraged. He doesn’t see what Wes did. Luca tags in and lands a few lariats. She clears the ring. Tony shows some love. Luca and Tony work together well as we go to break. HR are back in control as we return. Luca is not giving up though and showing lots of heart. He delivers a code breaker. The Don reaches and makes the tag. He comes in hot with a series of high hiptosses and a spinebuster. Stacks comes in with a tire iron. Luca picks it up after Tony pulls it from Stacks and disposes off him. Tony sees Luca with the tire iron and assumes he would attack with it. The match breaks down from here. HR doubles Tony after disposing of Luca and get the pin.

Winners, High Ryze

Trick Williams cuts a promo backstage with his TNA World Championship. Trick runs down Elisha and Mike Santana. Trick says he rides in First Class. He appreciates his new friends.

Main Event. NXT Champion, Oba Femi VS Jasper Troy

Femi has a wrap around his waste. Troy shows no mercy. He works the mid section with a pounce on it after taking the champ down. Femi counters a slam, but he is in pain. Femi slows it down with chops and punches. Troy then reverses a suplex. Troy is overpowering Femi with whips into the ropes. The last one breaking the middle turnbuckle. We go to break. That didn’t look like it was planned. In the split screen, the crew is trying to put it back together. That is one really good way to sell a lower back injury. As we return, the ropes have been put back in place, but Oba is a mess. We have never seen the champion in trouble like this. Femi finally lands a clubbing blow to the back. Troy slams him on the apron and a splash back in the ring for two. Femi won’t give up and mounts a comeback with a series of slams, punches and elbows. He gets a long two off a spinebuster. The two trade headbutts and punt kicks. Troy rams him to the corner and choke slams him for a long two. Jasper then backdrops the champ. Femi then tosses Troy. Troy counters with a black hole slam. He gets a two count. Jasper goes to the top, but Femi double knees him after a dive. Femi then throws him threw the barricade on the floor. Back in Femi gets a two off a fall from grace. He is shocked by the kick out. He delivers another and it is over.

Winner and still Champion, Oba Femi

Fantastic Match. Oba stands tall to end the show.