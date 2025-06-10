WWE News and Notes

– WWE LFG returns for Season 2 on Sunday, June 22 at 10pm ET/PT on A&E. Sixteen new and returning competitors will train and compete for a shot at WWE stardom, mentored by legends like The Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Shawn Michaels. Each episode features intense challenges, team shifts, and personal growth as the contenders chase their dream of becoming the next WWE Superstar.

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T (via his Hall of Fame podcast) believes R-Truth (Ron Killings) could win the World Heavyweight Championship after his return. Booker even said R-Truth capturing the gold would be the biggest WWE moment since Mick Foley’s legendary first WWE Title win back in January 1999.

– Big E says he’s so excited to see Ron Killings get his time to shine in WWE after this week on RAW.

What an incredible segment. Cannot wait to see what @RonKillings does on this run. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 10, 2025

– Raw on Netflix generated 2,700,000 global views on June 2nd.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid.