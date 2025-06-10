Video: Liv Morgan confronts Nikki Bella

From Raw last night:

Nikki Bella is out here and she’s here to talk about Evolution 2. She talks up the entire devision naming stars such as Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer and Roxanne Perez.

Angered by her omission, Liv Morgan storms down the ramp stating that Nikki didn’t mention her because she is jealous. Jealous of her success, her family and the fact she has a man.

Nikki questions Dom’s loyalties. Is he loyal to Liv or Roxanne and leaves the ring. Liv calls her a reality TV Star and as Nikki re-enters the ring, she is layed out by an Oblivion.

Is … THIS part of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MzXHnr6IIO — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025