Shotzi on R-Truth and the WWE releases, expresses interest in signing with AEW

– Shotzi talked about the situation with R-Truth possibly being let go by WWE. Shotzi believes the release was legitimate and not part of a storyline, noting similar non-renewals for Carlito and Sarah Logan. She suggests WWE might have underestimated fan backlash, but the fans rallied, potentially influencing the company to bring him back. They praise how fan power can make a difference and speculate on a new direction for the character — positioning him as an anti-establishment hero who challenges authority, possibly even opposing Cena. They also admire the idea of a 53-year-old wrestler being part of a major storyline, saying it gives others hope.

– In reflecting on her #WWE release, Shotzi shared that she had sensed the decision was coming as early as WrestleMania season. She believed WWE had already made up its mind, citing how she wasn’t being featured and that plans for her return to the main roster were repeatedly postponed. “I probably will never know why they released me, but WWE doesn’t owe me anything,” she said candidly, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the industry. “That’s showbiz, right? They just didn’t think that I was money and that’s OK. I can take that.”

Despite the disappointment, Shotzi maintained a positive outlook on her experience with WWE and expressed openness to returning under the right circumstances. “I would love to be back at WWE. I loved working there. I didn’t love not working there, you know what I’m saying? It was only when I wasn’t being used that I was unhappy. But anytime I was being used, good time. Loved the locker room, loved everyone I was working for.”

– Shotzi expressed strong interest in potentially signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), identifying it as the company she’s most drawn to. When explaining her reasoning, she emphasized several factors that appeal to her, saying “I love their freedom”—highlighting AEW’s reputation for creative autonomy. She also noted the success of her peers in the company, mentioning “I have a lot of friends there who are doing really awesome things.” Another major factor in her admiration for AEW is its leadership, especially how the company’s president is perceived backstage: “I’ve heard many stories of how Tony treats talent.” She went on to underscore that this treatment is a personal priority for her, adding “So yeah, I do love that he really cares for his talent. That is super important to me.” Finally, in a more playful and provocative note, she jokingly added another reason for her interest: “And like, hot girls get to make out with each other.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show