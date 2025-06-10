Notes on Jake Something, Corey Graves, Konnan, and Zoey Stark

– TNA had a return during their television tapings in Tempe, Arizona this past weekend. PWInsider reports that Jake Something made his return to the company for the first time since January of 2025.

– Zoey Stark confirms she has had surgery after her ACL, MCL and meniscus injuries.

– Corey Graves wrote on X:

Sometimes, you run low on passion. But then, something like this weekend happens.

Gracias por permitirme entrar en tu mundo, @luchalibreaaa

.

I only wanted to do your culture & business proud.

Thank you to @Konnan5150

for dropping the important knowledge and being a genuinely first class human being. He loves this more than any of us will ever understand. Can’t wait until the next one.

Thanks to you guys, for reminding me that a rough patch isn’t the end of the road.

❤️ Pro Wrestling

– Konnan replied:

I couldn't have asked for a better partner…

You are super professional and helped me alot…

I'm very passionate about Lucha and u did our culture proud plus I made a new friend…Thank You — Konnan (@Konnan5150) June 10, 2025