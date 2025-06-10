Notes on Jake Something, Corey Graves, Konnan, and Zoey Stark

Jun 10, 2025

– TNA had a return during their television tapings in Tempe, Arizona this past weekend. PWInsider reports that Jake Something made his return to the company for the first time since January of 2025.

Zoey Stark confirms she has had surgery after her ACL, MCL and meniscus injuries.

Corey Graves wrote on X:

Sometimes, you run low on passion. But then, something like this weekend happens.

Gracias por permitirme entrar en tu mundo, @luchalibreaaa
I only wanted to do your culture & business proud.

Thank you to @Konnan5150
for dropping the important knowledge and being a genuinely first class human being. He loves this more than any of us will ever understand. Can’t wait until the next one.

Thanks to you guys, for reminding me that a rough patch isn’t the end of the road.

❤️ Pro Wrestling

– Konnan replied:

