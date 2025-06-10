Notes on Jake Something, Corey Graves, Konnan, and Zoey Stark
– TNA had a return during their television tapings in Tempe, Arizona this past weekend. PWInsider reports that Jake Something made his return to the company for the first time since January of 2025.
– Zoey Stark confirms she has had surgery after her ACL, MCL and meniscus injuries.
– Corey Graves wrote on X:
Sometimes, you run low on passion. But then, something like this weekend happens.
Gracias por permitirme entrar en tu mundo, @luchalibreaaa
.
I only wanted to do your culture & business proud.
Thank you to @Konnan5150
for dropping the important knowledge and being a genuinely first class human being. He loves this more than any of us will ever understand. Can’t wait until the next one.
Thanks to you guys, for reminding me that a rough patch isn’t the end of the road.
❤️ Pro Wrestling
– Konnan replied:
I couldn't have asked for a better partner…
You are super professional and helped me alot…
I'm very passionate about Lucha and u did our culture proud plus I made a new friend…Thank You
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) June 10, 2025