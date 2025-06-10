Matt Cardona has an issue with Shotzi, Ron Killings thanks Triple H and Nick Khan

– Matt Cardona has an issue with Shotzi calling herself the new Indy God. Shotzi is due to be at PROGRESS Wrestling next in Manchester, UK on June 29th.

– R-Truth expressed gratitude to Triple H, WWE, and Nick Khan for bringing him back and giving him the freedom to fully be himself. Declaring his true identity as Ron Killings, he emphasized that he is “The Truth, the whole Truth, and nothing but the Truth,” and demanded respect for his name.

– Ron Killings’ segment on Raw last night has more views than CM Punk and John Cena’s showdown.