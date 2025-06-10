Jey Uso cuts a promo after dropping the title to Gunther (video)

Jun 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Jey Uso just cut a promo after Raw ended.

“I wanna say sorry to all my fans and my son tonight I tried my best but Gunther…. He’s one of the greatest wrestlers ever at the end of the day I respect that man”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Zena Sterling

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal