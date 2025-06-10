Jey Uso cuts a promo after dropping the title to Gunther (video)

Jey Uso just cut a promo after Raw ended.

“I wanna say sorry to all my fans and my son tonight I tried my best but Gunther…. He’s one of the greatest wrestlers ever at the end of the day I respect that man”

