Jacy Jayne will defend the NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution

Jun 10, 2025 - by staff

As announced on NXT tonight, Jacy Jayne will defend the NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution.

There will be 4 singles matches next week. The winners will face off in a fatal 4 way on June 22nd. The winner will face Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution.

