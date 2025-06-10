Jacy Jayne will defend the NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution

As announced on NXT tonight, Jacy Jayne will defend the NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution.

There will be 4 singles matches next week. The winners will face off in a fatal 4 way on June 22nd. The winner will face Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution.

BIG NEWS @avawwe_ just announced a series of matches that will determine who challenges @jacyjaynewwe for the NXT Women's Championship at Evolution! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ujLHoRR7ks — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2025