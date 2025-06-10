Asuka returning to action, two matches announced for next week’s Raw
– WWE air a Video Package, hyping the return of Asuka, next week.
– Also advertised for next week, the next round of the King of the Ring Tournament Rusev, Sheamus, Bronson Reed and a mystery competitor who Adam Pearce will decide.
