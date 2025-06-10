Asuka returning to action, two matches announced for next week’s Raw

Jun 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE air a Video Package, hyping the return of Asuka, next week.

– Also advertised for next week, the next round of the King of the Ring Tournament Rusev, Sheamus, Bronson Reed and a mystery competitor who Adam Pearce will decide.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Zena Sterling

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal